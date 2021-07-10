Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 17,478 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $31,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,739. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.