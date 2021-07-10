Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $36.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

