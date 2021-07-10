Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 213.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.72.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

