Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.
ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.
Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 213.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.72.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
