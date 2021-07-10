Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $20.43 Million Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Canon worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canon by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.88 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

