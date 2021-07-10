Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,279,553 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 9,790.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

