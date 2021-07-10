Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 194,863 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,863 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $21,188,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.