Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 255.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mplx were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

MPLX opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

