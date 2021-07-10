Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,305,875 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,305,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.10 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

