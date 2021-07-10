Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 134,116 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Cabot worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,535 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

