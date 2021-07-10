Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

