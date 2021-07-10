Arun Murthy Sells 79,913 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLDR. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.