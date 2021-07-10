ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. ASOS has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

