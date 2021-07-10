AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,210.91 ($120.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,648 ($112.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,181.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market cap of £113.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

