Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Holdings Raised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,681 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 286,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

