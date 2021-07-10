AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Sells 10,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00.

AudioEye stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

