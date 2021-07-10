Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.29

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 1808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Autohome by 15.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

