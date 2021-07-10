Axe Price Reaches $0.0344 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $180,889.33 and $57,005.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.01293433 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

