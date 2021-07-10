AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $419,600.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $439.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

