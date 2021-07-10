Azuki Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $48,408.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

