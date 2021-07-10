AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$3.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $57.57 on Friday. AZZ has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $57.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

