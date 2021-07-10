B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $70.55. 4,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.