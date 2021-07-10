Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

