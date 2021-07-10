Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Tops $227.79 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $227.79 million and $39.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00019147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00879641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.