Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank First by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

