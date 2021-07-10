Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,538 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

