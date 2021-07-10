Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orange were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Orange by 185.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.