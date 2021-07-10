Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,951 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,563,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 615,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 798,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 296,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $19.96 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

