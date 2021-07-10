Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,002 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.