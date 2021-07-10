Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 572,475 shares.The stock last traded at $99.54 and had previously closed at $101.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

