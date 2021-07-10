Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Credit Acceptance worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

