Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

