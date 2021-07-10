Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.01 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of FB Financial worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FB Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBK. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

