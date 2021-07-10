Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

EPAC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

