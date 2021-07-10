Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

