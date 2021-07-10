Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $42.55 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

