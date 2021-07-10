Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

