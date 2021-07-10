Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

BWFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

