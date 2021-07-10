Barclays Boosts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $9.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush cut UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

