Barclays Boosts Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.06.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

