Barclays Boosts Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.06.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

