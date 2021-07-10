Barclays Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $58.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

