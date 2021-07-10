Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

