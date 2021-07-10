Barclays PLC Buys 406,515 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 197.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.13% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 417,860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

ALSK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.