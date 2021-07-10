Barclays PLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Alector stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.