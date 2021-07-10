Barclays PLC Purchases 26,232 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 225.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $60.81 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

