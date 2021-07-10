Barclays PLC Sells 249,050 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 249,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 794.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 126,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

