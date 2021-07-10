Barclays PLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $90,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $80,266,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $72,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $55,681,000.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

