Barclays Raises American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

