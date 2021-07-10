Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.49 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

