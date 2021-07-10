Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

GOLD opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

