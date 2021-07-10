BASIC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 79.7% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044165 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.